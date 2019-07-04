Primecap Management Company Has Raised By $836,342 Its Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Holding; Crestwood Advisors Has Lifted 3M Company (MMM) Position

Primecap Management Company increased Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) stake by 3.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Primecap Management Company acquired 32,167 shares as Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA)’s stock declined 12.27%. The Primecap Management Company holds 951,367 shares with $24.97 million value, up from 919,200 last quarter. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. now has $1.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 407,992 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 27.53% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ASMS UP 5.0% TO UP 8.0% & COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 0.5% TO UP 3.5%; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY PASSENGER REVENUE PER ASM 12.93 CENTS VS 12.47 CENTS; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY ASMS 4.73 BLN VS 4.52 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Rev $665.4M; 07/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC HA.O APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.2 PCT, DOWN 0.1 POINTS; 07/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC – APRIL SYSTEM-WIDE RPMS 1.39 BLN, UP 7.1%; 09/04/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Traffic Statistics; 30/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Announces Webcast of Investor Presentation; 30/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 2.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crestwood Advisors Llc acquired 2,490 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Crestwood Advisors Llc holds 91,230 shares with $18.96 million value, up from 88,740 last quarter. 3M Company now has $100.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 1.12M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey)

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M: Selling Cheap To Buy Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Sell the Bounce in 3M Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why 3M Stock May Be a Buy on This Big Dip – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why 3M Fell 15.7% in May – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.04% or 1.34M shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Lc holds 9,875 shares. Guyasuta Inv Incorporated stated it has 6,046 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 12,271 were reported by Yhb Investment Advsrs. Hartford Invest Management Com holds 0.41% or 69,962 shares in its portfolio. Shelter Retirement Plan, a Missouri-based fund reported 18,100 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Co owns 7,449 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 98,123 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Sadoff Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 1,329 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 23,277 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. 187,100 are held by Hl Limited Co. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 82,706 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Blue Edge Capital Limited Company has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Meridian Invest Counsel holds 1.21% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 9,959 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $188 target. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, April 26. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27.

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) stake by 17,146 shares to 74,652 valued at $8.14 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco S&P 500 Quality Etf stake by 9,904 shares and now owns 55,410 shares. Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond Etf was reduced too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. THULIN INGE G had sold 13,499 shares worth $2.70M. Keel Paul A had sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87M on Friday, February 8. Shares for $624,295 were sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. Bauman James L sold $3.22 million worth of stock or 16,065 shares. 8,153 shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis, worth $1.63 million on Thursday, February 7. Lindekugel Jon T also sold $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9.

Among 2 analysts covering Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hawaiian Holdings had 9 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Buckingham Research. As per Monday, January 28, the company rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, January 25 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold HA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.00 million shares or 2.87% more from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.03% or 106,115 shares. 67,125 were accumulated by Consulate Incorporated. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 198,093 shares. Fund, France-based fund reported 27,138 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company, a New York-based fund reported 43,594 shares. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Everence invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 11,323 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Covington Capital, California-based fund reported 2,700 shares. Hl Financial holds 112,051 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Company reported 50,537 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt stated it has 195,300 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr has invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). U S Investors Incorporated reported 1.22% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).