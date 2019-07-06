Primecap Management Company Has Lowered Stake in Ellie Mae (ELLI) by $8.76 Million as Stock Price Were Volatile; As Maximus (MMS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder California Public Employees Retirement System Has Increased Its Position

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 25.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 30,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,356 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.46 million, up from 116,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $73.93. About 179,917 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 16.17% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M; 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Ellie Mae (ELLI) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 89,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 2.71M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.55M, down from 2.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Ellie Mae for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees FY18 Rev $495M-$505M; 07/03/2018 – Velocify by Ellie Mae Wins LeadsCouncil LEADER Award; 21/03/2018 – Location for Ellie Mae Experience 2019 Announced; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae 1Q Rev $117.9M; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Ellie Mae; 03/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Second Quarter 2018 Investor Conference Participation; 13/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Study Finds That Sellers Plan to Accelerate Use of Text Messaging to Meet Shifting Consumer Preferences; 12/03/2018 – Cre8tech Labs, Inc. And Lender Price Announce Integration With Ellie Mae’s Encompass Mortgage Management Solution; 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Investor Connect; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ellie Mae Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELLI)

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 182,800 shares to 21.70M shares, valued at $643.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,529 shares to 90,851 shares, valued at $19.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

