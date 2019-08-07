Primecap Management Company Has Lowered Position in Osi Systems (OSIS) as Valuation Rose; Magna Intl (MGA) Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Lifted Its Holding by $4.57 Million

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 95,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 1.55 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.64 million, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.47. About 1.40M shares traded or 20.35% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Osi Systems (OSIS) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The institutional investor held 258,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.66 million, down from 273,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Osi Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 160,617 shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 26/04/2018 – OSI SEES FY ADJ. EPS $3.50-3.69, SAW $3.45-$3.67; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Sales $1.065B-$1.095B; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $267.3M, EST. $263.4M; 08/03/2018 – OSI Systems Facilitates Significant Drug Seizure in Albania; 22/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $1.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Because what else would you do with your cash when a contract that generated likely over half of EBITDA is drastically cut & could go away in two years? $OSIS announces share buyback; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.50 TO $3.69, EST. $3.53; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS 3Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 83C

Analysts await OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.02 per share. OSIS’s profit will be $19.01 million for 25.46 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by OSI Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold OSIS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.23 million shares or 3.62% less from 17.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 7,920 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Bankshares has 0.08% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 17,549 shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 57,500 shares. Lord Abbett & Communication Limited Liability Company invested in 185,359 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 8,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested in 0% or 228,672 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,312 shares. Granahan Invest Ma owns 408,207 shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. 498,884 were reported by State Street Corp. The Texas-based Moody Bankshares Trust Division has invested 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 210,736 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 14,055 shares in its portfolio. Campbell And Com Adviser Ltd Liability Com has 0.11% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Incorp. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 633,123 shares to 24.63M shares, valued at $1.40 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Natural Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.59 million activity. EDRICK ALAN I had sold 10,000 shares worth $865,320.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 2,936 shares to 58,512 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 195,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,768 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.