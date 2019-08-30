Primecap Management Company Has Lowered Its Position in Carmax (KMX) by $2.92 Million as Share Value Rose; Bb Biotech Ag Holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Raised by $13.46 Million

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 42,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 12.03 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839.44 million, down from 12.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $83.5. About 143,696 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 121,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The institutional investor held 696,976 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.96M, up from 575,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.17. About 16,770 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Botty Investors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) or 750 shares. Private Advisors invested in 0.26% or 7,600 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 1.95 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Exane Derivatives accumulated 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 34,671 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 32,507 shares. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.04% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 12,031 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 67,625 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 50 shares. Susquehanna Intll Llp reported 28,670 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 174 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $217.82 million for 15.58 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,800 shares to 128,400 shares, valued at $21.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 25.65M shares in the quarter, for a total of 30.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).