Primecap Management Company Has Lifted Its Prestige Brands Holdings (PBH) Position by $420,500; Capstone Investment Advisors Lowered Qualcomm (QCOM) Position as Stock Rose

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Prestige Brands Holdings (PBH) by 51.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 28,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Prestige Brands Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $32.09. About 265,316 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 19.72% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 59.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 70,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,180 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 117,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 14.48 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAID CHINA SELL-THROUGH OF SMARTPHONES HAS BEEN OK; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “SOURCE FOLLOWER BASED ENVELOPE TRACKING FOR POWER AMPLIFIER BIASING”; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm easing licensing terms in bid to strike deals; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Qualcomm plans to unveil a dedicated system-on-a-chip to power standalone VR and AR headsets, called; 13/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S.: sources – The Edge Markets; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 26/04/2018 – RPT-ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 12/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: The fact that Jacobs has gone to ARM to help acquire Qualcomm, according to people familiar with the matter, is

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Faces Challenges, But the Stock Remains a â€˜Buyâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: MU,CLDR,IBM,QCOM,AAPL,RHT – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 17, 2019 : ERIC, FRAN, BAC, AMD, BP, QCOM, PRTY, TVIX, TSLA, GOLD, FMS, ACB – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Qualcomm Stock Presenting Investors With the Perfect Opportunity? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: QCOM, VZ, EA – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (Call) (NYSE:SYF) by 13,000 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $702,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (Put) (NYSE:LOW) by 166,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (Put) (NYSE:SYK).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.74M for 30.24 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.16% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 11,110 shares. Bessemer Grp has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Payden & Rygel has 1.73% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 416,900 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc has 0.16% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hills Savings Bank And Com accumulated 0.06% or 3,998 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt has invested 1.6% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pinnacle Associate reported 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 0.08% or 37,508 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Addison accumulated 44,335 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Rnc Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 2.77% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bokf Na invested in 147,491 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Barton Invest Management, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 95,995 shares. 26,102 are held by First Bank & Trust. 7,940 are held by Mckinley Carter Wealth Service.

More notable recent Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare: An Immediate Buy Opportunity Of An Overlooked Midcap Company – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ferro Corporation (FOE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Updates Third Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Guidance; Announces Participation in the 21st Annual ICR Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “May 13, 2019 – Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on March 31, 2019 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 15,050 shares to 12.41M shares, valued at $1.16 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 175,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold PBH shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 5,623 shares. 874,566 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur The. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 1,833 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt owns 0.58% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 238,216 shares. Us Bancorp De invested in 6,418 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0.02% or 2.72M shares. Nordea Invest Ab stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 21,110 shares. 176,900 were reported by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt. 1.75 million were reported by Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership accumulated 119,750 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 404 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn owns 2.30M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 46,000 shares.