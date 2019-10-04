Primecap Management Company Has Lifted Holding in Qualcomm Incorp. (QCOM); Shareholder Amp Capital Investors LTD Raised Gentex (GNTX) Position

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Qualcomm Incorp. (QCOM) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 83,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 24.72M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88B, up from 24.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Qualcomm Incorp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $75.73. About 4.56 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – ISS CONTINUES RECOMMEND FOUR BROADCOM NOMINEES TO QCOM BOARD; 09/03/2018 – MNUCHIN: BROADCOM, QUALCOMM CFIUS WAS `UNIQUE SITUATION’; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE; 18/04/2018 – CNET TV: Qualcomm reportedly begins layoffs to cut $1B in costs; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM HOLDER T. ROWE PRICE SAID TO VOTE BROADCOM SLATE; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION INC – COURT ALSO SCHEDULED A TECHNOLOGY TUTORIAL IMMEDIATELY PRECEDING MARKMAN HEARING AND HAS SET ASIDE FULL DAY FOR PROCEEDINGS; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O RE-ELECTS 10 EXISTING DIRECTORS TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 17.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 16,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 113,483 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83 million, up from 96,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $26.35. About 1.98 million shares traded or 15.29% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of America De has 1.12 million shares. M&T Bancorp owns 34,707 shares. Old Natl National Bank In accumulated 38,012 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 11,032 are owned by Trexquant Ltd Partnership. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.07% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, Buckhead Cap Ltd Com has 1.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 136,183 shares. Moreover, Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd has 0.08% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 47,900 shares. Florida-based Raymond James And has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 133,631 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability. Signaturefd Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 2,640 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Riverhead Management Lc reported 275,011 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment invested in 1.69M shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mgmt reported 479,000 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Since June 28, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $10,632 activity. Ryan Scott P also bought $2,493 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. Boehm Neil bought $314 worth of stock or 15 shares. 120 shares were bought by Chiodo Matthew, worth $2,510 on Friday, June 28.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qorvo Inc by 16,448 shares to 36,798 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 3,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,530 shares, and cut its stake in Under Armour Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 555 were reported by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability. 15,978 are owned by Haverford Tru. Gradient Investments Ltd Company reported 1,195 shares. Cap Advisers Ltd Company holds 639,371 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.06% or 25,248 shares. 2,400 are held by Arcadia Invest Mi. Keystone Fin Planning reported 1.31% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fulton Natl Bank Na invested in 0.05% or 8,921 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). F&V Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.18% or 3,920 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 27,255 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Burney Company owns 8,630 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1,818 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Assets Investment Mngmt Llc holds 24,500 shares.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 184,557 shares to 38.02M shares, valued at $3.33 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 57,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.54M shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS).

