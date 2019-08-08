Primecap Management Company Has Lifted Comscore (SCOR) Holding by $2.25 Million; Carlisle Cos (CSL) Market Value Rose While Southeast Asset Advisors Has Cut Holding

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Comscore (SCOR) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 112,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.13% . The institutional investor held 8.76 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.35 million, up from 8.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Comscore for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 33.11% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.02. About 2.53M shares traded or 244.27% up from the average. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 83.18% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 57.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 5,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 3,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 9,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $138.69. About 456,873 shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold SCOR shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 25,155 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 1.08M shares. Oppenheimer & holds 0.01% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). State Street Corp reported 83,300 shares. Bares Capital Mgmt owns 3.19 million shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 177 shares. Pnc Fin Serv Group Inc stated it has 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Jacobs Levy Equity owns 67,900 shares. Markston Ltd stated it has 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Gabelli Funds Lc reported 258,000 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 535,197 shares. 2,500 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR).

More notable recent comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ComScore (SCOR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear Of The Day: comScore (SCOR) – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About COMSCORE, Inc. (SCOR) – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “comScore Is Running On Fumes – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of comScore, Inc. – SCOR – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) by 89,400 shares to 2.71M shares, valued at $267.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 498,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 106,571 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $13.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.33 million for 14.95 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.57 million activity. ROBERTS DAVID A sold 3,610 shares worth $438,615. $3.63M worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) was sold by KOCH D CHRISTIAN on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Services Automobile Association accumulated 8,852 shares. High Pointe Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 3,110 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Globeflex Ltd Partnership holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 12,944 shares. Ls Inv Advsr owns 3,123 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 0.01% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Element Management Ltd has 0.14% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 36,663 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 1,622 shares. 168,467 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Co. Lpl Financial Lc holds 0% or 1,838 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd holds 2,347 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd holds 57,819 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion State Bank reported 1,025 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc accumulated 271,061 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Com accumulated 30,459 shares. Victory Management accumulated 658,385 shares.