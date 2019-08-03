Primecap Management Company Has Lifted By $98.76 Million Its Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) Holding; 6 Analysts Are Bullish Oracle (ORCL) Last Week

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5900 target. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $52 target in Friday, March 15 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $55 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $53 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc given on Thursday, March 14. The rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG to “Sell” on Wednesday, March 20. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, March 15. See Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Hold Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Hold Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Hold New Target: $55 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Hold New Target: $60 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $59 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Monness Rating: Hold Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $56 Maintain

Primecap Management Company increased Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) stake by 90.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Primecap Management Company acquired 649,746 shares as Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD)’s stock declined 12.62%. The Primecap Management Company holds 1.37 million shares with $208.21 million value, up from 717,550 last quarter. Pioneer Natural Res Co now has $21.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $127.27. About 2.10 million shares traded or 29.14% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co

Primecap Management Company decreased Airbus Se stake by 548,700 shares to 17.09M valued at $2.26B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Qiagen N.V. stake by 96,010 shares and now owns 15.79 million shares. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson Limited holds 1.3% or 101,708 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.03% stake. Fdx Advisors reported 5,498 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.28% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Automobile Association owns 54,191 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 224,252 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Dana Investment Advsr Inc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 63,206 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.06% or 138,319 shares in its portfolio. General American stated it has 30,556 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim Co has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2,383 shares. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Brinker, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,557 shares.

More important recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “With Cash for M&A or Buybacks, Chevron Stock Is Only Going to Get Better – Investorplace.com”, Seekingalpha.com published: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 14. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18000 target in Friday, July 12 report. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. Mizuho downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, May 8 with “Outperform”. TD Securities downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Friday, February 15 to “Hold” rating.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology environments worldwide. The company has market cap of $186.27 billion. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. It has a 18.8 P/E ratio. The firm licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Oracle Shares Popped 12% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle’s Growth Is A Question Mark – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.43M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates; 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 12/04/2018 – Businesses Struggle to Protect Sensitive Cloud Data According to New Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report