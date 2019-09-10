Primecap Management Company Has Increased Its Holding in Textron (TXT) by $5.84 Million; As Clorox Co Del (CLX) Market Value Rose, Holder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Trimmed Its Stake by $2.20 Million

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 70.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 13,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 5,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $920,000, down from 19,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $157.63. About 949,288 shares traded or 3.23% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Textron Inc. (TXT) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 116,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 5.29 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $268.11M, up from 5.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Textron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 1.61M shares traded or 4.05% up from the average. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 09/03/2018 – B.F. ‘Bev’ Dolan Rode a Golf Car All the Way to the Top Job at Textron; 10/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 11/03/2018 – Federal Register: Petition for Exemption; Summary of Petition Received; Textron Aviation Inc; 10/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: Textron Aviation Inc. Model 700 Series Airplanes; Interaction of Systems and Structures; 23/05/2018 – New Advanced Vertical Lift Center Showcases Bell’s Innovative Flight Solutions; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 72C; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $911 MLN SALE TO BAHRAIN OF ATTACK HELICOPTERS; BELL HELICOPTER AND GE ARE PRINCIPAL CONTRACTORS -PENTAGON; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $196.37 million for 24.63 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

