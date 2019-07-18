Primecap Management Company Has Decreased Its Fedex (FDX) Position by $1.79 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Permanens Capital LP Raised Its Stake by $756,925 as Stock Price Rose

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 0.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 9,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15.05M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 billion, down from 15.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $164.71. About 107,086 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40; 20/03/2018 – Global Regina: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $2.30; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CFO: 4TH QTR OPERATING PROFIT TO RISE IN ALL SEGMENTS; 21/03/2018 – RPT-FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 20/03/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas; White House sees no link to terrorism; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 99.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 425 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $975.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $11.52 during the last trading session, reaching $1980.51. About 319,424 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – CITY COUNCIL’S “HOSTILE APPROACH AND RHETORIC” FORCES AMAZON TO QUESTION ITS GROWTH IN SEATTLE – STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue; 07/05/2018 – Jeremy Barr: By the way: Amazon has dropped the price of Jeanine Pirro’s forthcoming book from $27 (suggested retail price) to; 29/03/2018 – Expert Travel Advice From Lonely Planet Now Available On Voice Devices; 19/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Data Protection Solutions for Government Customers through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan Chase; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Briefly Overtakes Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 02/04/2018 – Amazon is narrowing down its choices for the next HQ2; 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video); 22/05/2018 – Amazon’s Facial Recognition Fans Big Brother Fears

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Advisory Group has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 418 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Co invested in 2.25% or 3,204 shares. Hitchwood Limited Partnership holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 50,000 shares. 501,183 were accumulated by Adage Capital Ptnrs Lc. Investec Asset Mngmt reported 226,155 shares stake. Gladius Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,574 shares. Bluestein R H reported 5.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barrett Asset Lc invested 0.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Australia-based Westpac Bk Corporation has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 47,289 shares. Quantitative Management Lc has 34,200 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 1,062 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Omers Administration Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 300 shares. Waverton Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 7.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stifel Finance owns 242,653 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Fin Svcs reported 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cardinal Cap Mngmt accumulated 14,206 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Bridges Inv Management Incorporated owns 180,165 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Carroll Assocs Inc accumulated 0.01% or 376 shares. Fil Limited invested in 0% or 2,739 shares. Jacobs & Commerce Ca invested 0.33% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Voloridge Lc invested in 0.6% or 110,604 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 8,175 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 131,997 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 0.18% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 6,670 shares. 11,040 were reported by Brinker Capital Incorporated. Of Vermont has invested 0.39% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Capstone Inv Advisors holds 0.02% or 9,458 shares. Horrell Cap reported 31,185 shares stake.

