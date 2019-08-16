Primecap Management Company Has Cut Jet Blue Airways (JBLU) Stake by $518,000 as Stock Value Rose; Capital Fund Management Sa Stake in Macy’s (Put) (M) Has Increased as Stock Value Declined

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Jet Blue Airways (JBLU) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 32,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 22.89 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374.48M, down from 22.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Jet Blue Airways for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 1.57M shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 24/04/2018 – JBLU: NOT SEEING RASM DIFFERENCE IN BASIC ECONOMY MARKETS; 16/04/2018 – JetBlue Appoints Jim Sullivan to Vice President, Flight Operations; 17/04/2018 – JetBlue Inflight Crewmembers Elect Transport Workers Union; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE: PLANS TO INCREASE TRANSCON FLIGHTS FROM L.A. BASIN; 21/05/2018 – Zunum is backed by venture arms of Boeing and JetBlue; 16/05/2018 – JetBlue Presenting at Conference May 22; 02/04/2018 – JetBlue Names Andres Barry President of JetBlue Travel Products; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue Sees FY18 Capacity Up 6.5%-8.5%; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: JetBlue plane makes emergency landing after cockpit window cracked; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO COMMENTS ON JETBLUE AT EVENT IN BRAZIL TODAY

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Macy’s Inc (Put) (M) by 120.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 210,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 384,600 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45M, up from 174,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Macy’s Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 10.65M shares traded or 4.94% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of WFRBS 2011-C4; 14/05/2018 – Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s; 14/05/2018 – Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Shows Signs of Life After Prolonged Slump; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s: A Miracle on 34th Street? — Heard on the Street; 24/05/2018 – Macy’s Turns to Former Ahold Executive to Fill Finance Chief Spot; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 26/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 26,; 13/03/2018 – Fresh Spring Fashion Blooms at Macy’s; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names New CFO To Succeed 21-year Veteran Karen Hoguet — MarketWatch

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 12,400 shares to 6,600 shares, valued at $392,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Etf (XOP) by 485,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,057 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Put) (NYSE:PANW).

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pros Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 504,500 shares to 3.32M shares, valued at $140.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharma (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $189.63M for 7.16 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.