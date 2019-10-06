Primecap Management Company Has Cut Jacobs Engr Group Del (JEC) Holding By $9.36 Million; GROPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SA DE CV SERIES (GPFOF) SI Decreased By 18.77%

GROPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SA DE CV SERIES (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) had a decrease of 18.77% in short interest. GPFOF’s SI was 9.39M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 18.77% from 11.56M shares previously. With 3,900 avg volume, 2409 days are for GROPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SA DE CV SERIES (OTCMKTS:GPFOF)’s short sellers to cover GPFOF’s short positions. It closed at $1.2624 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Primecap Management Company decreased Jacobs Engr Group Del (JEC) stake by 1.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Primecap Management Company sold 111,475 shares as Jacobs Engr Group Del (JEC)’s stock rose 6.34%. The Primecap Management Company holds 8.11 million shares with $684.68 million value, down from 8.22M last quarter. Jacobs Engr Group Del now has $12.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $89.82. About 602,132 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 12/04/2018 – Jacobs Said to Be Making Progress in Funding for Qualcomm Bid; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JEC); 25/04/2018 – Jacobs Selected by ENCINA for New BTX Plant in Wyoming; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS SECURES MULTI-DISCIPLINE CONTRACT FROM NAVAL FACILITIES; 09/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will no be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Engineering: Extension Brings Total Value of Contract to $1.46B

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $169.14M for 17.96 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering Group has $10000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 3.82% above currents $89.82 stock price. Jacobs Engineering Group had 7 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 23 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold JEC shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Victory Mgmt invested in 1,669 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Financial holds 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 1,500 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.01% or 19,955 shares. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Stephens Inc Ar holds 3,356 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv owns 6,921 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 87,180 shares. Natl Pension Service has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0.02% or 959,063 shares. New Jersey-based Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Nj has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Tower Bridge stated it has 156,316 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability has 4,402 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 182,922 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.12% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Primecap Management Company increased Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) stake by 12,476 shares to 2.69 million valued at $455.19 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Bristol (NYSE:BMY) stake by 14,140 shares and now owns 21.76M shares. Jet Blue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was raised too.