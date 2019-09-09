Primecap Management Company Has Cut Its The Cme Group (CME) Position by $1.08 Million; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Declined, Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosted Holding

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 2,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 37,260 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, up from 34,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in The Cme Group (CME) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329.88M, down from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in The Cme Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.07. About 1.09M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium extends rally after LME, CME suspends Rusal metal; 15/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 200-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 11/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON ROLL BY FUNDS INTO DEFERRED CONTRACTS, TECHNICAL SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Agrees Offer for NEX Group Plc; 06/05/2018 – US judge scraps trial into CME Group’s defence of home market; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO DUFFY SAYS NEX IS COMPLEMENTARY, NOT A RIVAL; 05/04/2018 – CME Group Announces All-Time Overall and Non-U.S. Hours Agricultural Daily Volume Records; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEX PURCHA; 15/03/2018 – CME, NEX GROUP ARE SAID TO HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS; 15/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON THEIR PREMIUMS TO CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0.32% or 45.46M shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Company holds 0.96% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 162,823 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 0.04% or 2,546 shares. Wellington Shields And Com Ltd Liability invested in 0.19% or 2,050 shares. Logan Mngmt reported 2,783 shares. Hwg LP holds 0.93% or 5,201 shares. Cannell Peter B And owns 1,187 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,465 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp accumulated 5.09M shares. First Interstate Financial Bank reported 0.15% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). First City Capital Mgmt holds 1,662 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.35% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv invested in 0% or 800 shares. 363,313 are owned by Ctc Limited Liability Company. Acg Wealth holds 30,488 shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: NVIDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) to Power ASUS ProArt StudioBook One with Quadra RTX 6000 GPU and NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) Actimize Expands ActimizeWatch – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nvidia Growth Problems Remain – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Nvidia heads back toward $100 billion, brings AMD along for the ride as gaming chips bounce back – MarketWatch” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, PCG, GOSS – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “All Bets Are Off With AMD Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Norinchukin Retail Bank The reported 28,767 shares. Cibc Ww Markets reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 68,303 shares. Kepos Capital LP holds 0.37% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sabal Tru has 0.05% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Viking Fund Lc has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Kbc Group Nv holds 58,417 shares. British Columbia Investment Corp reported 97,871 shares. Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.35% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 37 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 1.63% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 2.53 million shares. Round Table Services Ltd Company accumulated 1,274 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 138,685 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Com invested 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $572.06M for 34.00 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 182,800 shares to 21.70 million shares, valued at $643.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 697,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Reg.