Primecap Management Company Has Cut Its Hubspot (HUBS) Stake by $1.56 Million; Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stock Value Rose While Palouse Capital Management Upped Its Holding

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 469,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.09M, down from 479,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $191.67. About 606,494 shares traded or 2.15% up from the average. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 19/04/2018 – Insycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta Integrator; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $110.0M; 25/04/2018 – HUBSPOT – ON APRIL 23, BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO BY-LAWS TO INSTITUTE MAJORITY VOTING STANDARD UNDER WHICH DIRECTOR NOMINEE WILL BE ELECTED TO BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 18/05/2018 – HubSpot Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for CRM Lead Management; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 23/04/2018 – HubSpot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in HubSpot; 15/05/2018 – Scge Management Buys New 1.7% Position in HubSpot; 22/03/2018 – RevM achieves Gold Tier Certification as a HubSpot Agency Partner

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 9,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 80,190 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 70,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 4.73M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Capital Management Inc, Arkansas-based fund reported 15,066 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 33,864 shares. Jag Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 8,698 shares. Pnc Services Group holds 4.10M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Adirondack Tru has 3,282 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.86% or 902,006 shares. Exchange Cap Mngmt invested in 39,008 shares. 19,055 are held by Clark Cap Grp. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation New York, New York-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability accumulated 0.5% or 108,595 shares. Bath Savings Co has 11,350 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 7,636 shares. Logan Cap Management invested 0.03% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Lord Abbett And Lc holds 0.22% or 1.37M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.14% or 201,028 shares.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25,231 shares to 429,601 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 56,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,160 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30,700 shares to 850,800 shares, valued at $161.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 48,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.02% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 56,703 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.17% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Legal & General Public Ltd Com owns 0% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 16,690 shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 0.03% or 541,385 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.02% or 463,400 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 34,689 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab accumulated 33,562 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Lc stated it has 3,751 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 6,540 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Element Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,417 shares. Vanguard invested in 3.83 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 93,834 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 208,447 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

