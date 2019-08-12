Primecap Management Company Has Boosted Stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by $18.38 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Stock Value Declined, Quantum Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $775,506

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 48,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $474.90 million, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $334.39. About 1.27M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Jet Airways’ order for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners “hasn’t got anywhere,”says Boeing. Jet has yet to; 23/03/2018 – The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) unanimously voted in January to reject Boeing’s complaint and discarded a Commerce Department recommendation to slap a near 300 percent duty on sales of the 110-to-130-seat Bombardier CSeries jets for five years; 02/05/2018 – BOEING A COUPLE OF MTHS BEHIND SCHEDULE ON 777X: QATAR AIR CEO; 11/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL FLEET CARE PACTS FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES &; 13/03/2018 – MANILA (Reuters) — The United States handed over six surveillance drones to its ally the Philippines on Tuesday, as part of efforts to boost its ability to tackle a growing threat from Islamist militants and to respond to natural disasters; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – WILL CONTINUE TO GIVE FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, OTHER SERVICES TO CANADIAN AIR FORCE’S 15 CH-147F CHINOOKS FLEET THROUGH 2023; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL ORDERS 255 ON COMPANY WEBSITE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO RAISE 767 OUTPUT TO 3 JETS/MO BY 2020 VS 2.5/MO; 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 45.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 22,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 72,655 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 49,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 141,758 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Incorporated invested in 0% or 200 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 120,700 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd accumulated 13,623 shares. Century Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Hudock Cap Ltd Liability has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). King Luther Mngmt accumulated 0.04% or 153,230 shares. Next Century Growth Ltd Co holds 206,623 shares. Broadwood Cap owns 10.74 million shares or 44.97% of their US portfolio. Hbk Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 28,779 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 17,600 shares. Indiana-based University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 0.56% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 148,772 shares stake. Bridger Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 514,105 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 61,828 shares to 89,776 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midstates Pete Co Inc by 129,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,016 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 133,864 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $86.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 129,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Tribune Media Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vantage Prtn Ltd Liability invested in 26,808 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Campbell & Adviser Limited Com has 0.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Garde Capital has 5,087 shares. Guyasuta Incorporated stated it has 5,293 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Lourd Capital Ltd stated it has 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Farr Miller Washington Limited Co Dc has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 185,215 were accumulated by Omers Administration Corp. Blue Edge Capital Llc invested in 3,506 shares or 0% of the stock. Fin Consulate Inc holds 902 shares. Advent De accumulated 65,500 shares. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il owns 39,453 shares. Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas accumulated 48,052 shares. Fcg Advsr Ltd Com holds 1,019 shares. Scott & Selber holds 1.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,978 shares.