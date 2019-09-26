Primecap Management Company Has Boosted Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Lowered Holding in Conocophillips (COP) by $19.52 Million

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 320 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 5,259 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320.78 million, down from 5,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.76. About 5.28M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS TO PROVIDE CARIBBEAN ISLAND BONAIRE ACCESS TO A PORTION OF PDVSA’S OIL INVENTORIES RETAINED UNDER ATTACHMENT ORDER, FOR POWER GENERATION -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICE DON WALLETTE SAYS INTENDS TO BE ‘AGGRESSIVE AND PERSISTENT’ TO RECOVER $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL AFTER ICC ARBITRATION AWARD; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER; 04/05/2018 – MAGSEIS WINS SUPPLIER RECOGNITION AWARD 2017 FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA OIL MINISTRY SAYS PDVSA REJECTS CONOCO’S “SEIZURE OF ASSETS” IN THE CARIBBEAN; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer; 25/04/2018 – International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips is Owed $2.04 Billion in its Dispute with PDVSA; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips Owed $2.04 B in Its Dispute With PDVSA; 06/05/2018 – Report on Business: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 46,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 9.40M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28B, up from 9.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.23 billion market cap company. It closed at $126.61 lastly. It is down 5.78% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 27%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS PRICE VERSUS COST WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR– CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – Dutch Tata Steel says it should be exempt from U.S. tariffs; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAMIN YOUNESSI APPOINTED GROUP PRESIDENT OF ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 14.44 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meridian Counsel reported 0.13% stake. Cambridge Invest Advsrs invested in 0.08% or 135,209 shares. 4,240 are held by Sawgrass Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hilltop Holdg accumulated 4,068 shares. The Tennessee-based Barnett & Inc has invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 56,700 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Indiana Invest Mgmt Co accumulated 3,492 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Gideon Capital Advsr accumulated 0.59% or 27,898 shares. Westpac Corp accumulated 250,370 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Com holds 16,145 shares. 11.25 million are held by Macquarie Group Limited. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life has 0.03% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Yacktman Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 2.23 million shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 37,470 shares. First American Bancorporation has 6,861 shares.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $535.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Grp (NYSE:SPG) by 1,644 shares to 14,814 shares, valued at $2.37 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD) by 2,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr (NYSE:STWD).

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tribune Publishing Co by 63,000 shares to 2.33M shares, valued at $18.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) by 48,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).