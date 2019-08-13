Primecap Management Company Decreased Position in Exact Sciences (EXAS) by $17.71 Million as Share Value Rose; Ppl (PPL) Holding Increased by Berkshire Asset Management Llc

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ppl (PPL) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 23,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 626,710 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.89 million, up from 602,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.31. About 4.00 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 205,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 2.99 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258.93M, down from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 942,627 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Spiders (SPY) by 30,273 shares to 18,022 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Mid Cap (SCHM) by 23,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,295 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Small Cap (SCHA).

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PPL is named a Best Place to Work for people with disabilities for second straight year – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PPL Electric Utilities among most trusted utility brands in the country – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PPL: A Bargain-Hunter’s Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 37,900 shares to 102,500 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arlo Technologies Inc by 1.67M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).