Primecap Management Company Decreased Its Stake in Ellie Mae (ELLI) as Stock Were Volatile; Chemung Canal Trust Company Continues to Hold Position in Colgate Palmolive (CL)

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 196.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 9,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,988 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 5,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $74.51. About 661,950 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Ellie Mae (ELLI) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 89,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 2.71M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.55M, down from 2.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Ellie Mae for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year High; 21/03/2018 – Location for Ellie Mae Experience 2019 Announced; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Ellie Mae; 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of `20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association; 16/05/2018 – April Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Sees Purchase Percentage of Closed Loans Rise to Highest Levels since 2014; 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae’s Encompass Data Connect Now Available for All Lenders; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Ellie Mae; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Named to HousingWire’s HW Tech100 for Fifth Consecutive Year

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Moves Up the Charts: Will Growth Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 6,738 shares to 8,952 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr (XLV) by 4,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,092 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

