Primecap Management Company Decreased Its Position in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $810,656 as Stock Value Declined; Portland Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) as Share Value Rose

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 86,084 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71M, down from 95,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Infrast Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 192,509 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 27/03/2018 – Westinghouse Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy With Brookfield Takeover; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure Completes Sale of Chilean Transmission Business; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 4,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 51,905 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.22M, down from 56,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $205.75. About 1.28M shares traded or 6.74% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Analysts await Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 18.31% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.71 per share. BIP’s profit will be $234.28 million for 14.04 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.18% negative EPS growth.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN) by 1.70M shares to 58.04 million shares, valued at $2.40 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 932,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 EPS, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $502.06 million for 19.63 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

