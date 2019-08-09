Primecap Management Company Cut Its Alkermes (ALKS) Position; Si Financial Group Has 1.36 Sentiment

Primecap Management Company decreased Alkermes (ALKS) stake by 0.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Primecap Management Company sold 17,200 shares as Alkermes (ALKS)’s stock declined 18.74%. The Primecap Management Company holds 23.26 million shares with $848.89M value, down from 23.28 million last quarter. Alkermes now has $3.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 690,428 shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 47.26% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 02/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC SAYS “STRONGLY DISAGREES WITH FDA’S CONCLUSIONS AND PLANS TO APPEAL FDA’S DECISION”; 29/03/2018 – ALKERMES PLC – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY USED TO REFINANCE IN FULL BORROWER’S $284.3 MLN IN TERM LOANS MATURING 2021; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 To Alkermes’ Term Loan; Stable Outlook; 02/04/2018 – ALKERMES – FDA REQUESTED CONDUCT OF BIOAVAILABILITY STUDY TO GENERATE ADDITIONAL BRIDGING DATA BETWEEN ALKS 5461 & REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, BUPRENORPHINE; 14/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Conference May 21; 02/04/2018 – ALKERMES – EVALUATING IMPACT OF THE UPDATE ON PREVIOUSLY-ISSUED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 11/05/2018 – ALKS 3831 (Alkermes) Drug Overview to 2026 with Phase lll Data & Trials – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Alkermes to Present Clinical Data at Upcoming American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – US FDA Approves BYDUREON For Use With Basal Insulin In Patients With Type 2 Diabetes With Inadequate Glycemic Control; 26/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC ALKS.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $1.35 TO $1.55

Si Financial Group Inc (SIFI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 30 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 22 cut down and sold stock positions in Si Financial Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 5.58 million shares, down from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Si Financial Group Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 15 Increased: 21 New Position: 9.

Primecap Management Company increased Arlo Technologies Inc stake by 1.67M shares to 5.05 million valued at $20.85 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) stake by 116,746 shares and now owns 5.29 million shares. Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ALKS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 148.89 million shares or 0.09% less from 149.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Investment Mgmt stated it has 29,213 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assocs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 2,600 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 4,792 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Primecap Mgmt Company Ca holds 23.26M shares. Sei Invests Company has 132,091 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) for 642,069 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) for 998,627 shares. Globeflex Cap LP holds 0.03% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) or 4,067 shares. 475,108 were reported by Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership. 109,539 are owned by Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 33,290 shares. Voya Management Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 44,874 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% or 570,670 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Alkermes had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of ALKS in report on Monday, July 15 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of ALKS in report on Friday, February 15 to “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 262.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Alkermes plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 383.33% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 223,381 shares traded or 279.64% up from the average. SI Financial Group, Inc. (SIFI) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI); 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

SI Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Savings Institute Bank and Trust Company that provides various financial services to clients and businesses. The company has market cap of $174.90 million. The Company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand accounts, such as checking accounts; and interest-bearing accounts, including NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 16.51 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and construction and land loans.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 1.65% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. for 106,392 shares. Seidman Lawrence B owns 90,566 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Asset Management Llc has 0.52% invested in the company for 204,957 shares. The New York-based Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. has invested 0.37% in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 512,352 shares.