Primecap Management Company Cut Holding in Caterpillar Del (CAT) by $2.11 Million; Martin Investment Management Boosted Position in Marathon Pete (MPC)

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 0.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 15,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9.35 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 billion, down from 9.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.36. About 4.05M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 20/03/2018 – CAT SEEING MINING RECOVERY BROADENING BY GEOGRAPHY, COMMODITY; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 27%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reports earnings of $2.82 per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, surpassing expectations; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FY OUTLOOK INCLUDES ABOUT $400 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – CAT SEES MINING CUSTOMERS BUYING NEW EQUIPMENT, EXPANDING MINES

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 30,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 122,251 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 91,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 3.76M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Marathon Petroleum ‘BBB’ Rating On Acq Plan; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 14/03/2018 – STATE NEWSWIRE PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Acquire Andeavor for Total Enterprise Value of $35.6B; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Agrees to Acquire Andeavor; 25/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Finance Ser Communication Ma holds 0.11% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 4.22M shares. Greenwood Associate Ltd reported 44,068 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 0% or 1,718 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company reported 588,020 shares. Daiwa Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Stillwater Investment Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.83% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hightower Advisors Ltd has invested 0.2% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) has 0.17% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 160,834 shares. Regions Finance Corporation holds 0.02% or 29,784 shares in its portfolio. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 45,000 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt Lp has 2.97M shares. Compton Ri stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company has 21,094 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.22% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 2.56 million shares. 9,501 are held by Greenleaf Trust. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund reported 0.34% stake. Prudential Public Ltd holds 0.58% or 1.25 million shares in its portfolio. Bollard Grp Lc has invested 0.77% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 48,064 shares. Avalon Advsrs Llc reported 91,969 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams accumulated 1.23% or 13,032 shares. California-based State Bank Of The West has invested 0.14% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.64% or 793,344 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 943,095 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Factory Mutual Insurance holds 0.76% or 456,800 shares in its portfolio. 8,304 were accumulated by Athena Cap Advisors Lc. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.03% or 2,023 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78 billion for 11.09 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.