Primecap Management Company Cut Abiomed (ABMD) Stake as Market Value Declined; Intelsat S A (I) Market Valuation Declined While Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Boosted Holding by $6.86 Million

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 2.61 million shares traded or 8.17% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500.

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 81,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.15 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899.33M, down from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Abiomed Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $5.56 during the last trading session, reaching $260.49. About 250,499 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 30.88% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED REPORTS EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–(Abiomed) Heart Pump System Southeast Louisiana Veterans Healthcare; 03/04/2018 – OPSENS’ TECHNOLOGY GRANTED FDA APPROVAL IN ABIOMED’S IMPELLA CARDIAC PUMP®; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™ AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 05/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5(TM) and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Rev $174.4M; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c; 16/05/2018 – Abiomed May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast

Analysts await Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 37.18% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.78 per share. ABMD’s profit will be $48.45M for 60.86 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Abiomed, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

