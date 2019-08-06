Primecap Management Company Boosted Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stake by $900,600; Market Value Declined; North American Management Boosted Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Stake by $440,370 as Valuation Declined

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 735,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.41 million, up from 729,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.63. About 2.90M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 14,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 89,673 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 520,027 shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $7.54 million activity. The insider Weaver Amy E sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751. 114 shares valued at $18,169 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 14. Conway Craig also sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. On Tuesday, February 12 Harris Parker sold $1.03 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 6,331 shares. $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH.

