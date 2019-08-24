Prime Capital Management Company LTD Trimmed Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $89.73 Million as Stock Value Declined; Venbio Select Advisor Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Has Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12M shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 02/05/2018 – Thai industry goes high-tech with Alibaba and Airbus set to move in; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.43M, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 1.75M shares traded or 16.20% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 23/05/2018 – Sarepta Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Golodirsen; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $79; RATING OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA – IF ALL DEVELOPMENT-RELATED MILESTONE PAYMENTS ARE MET, CO TO MAKE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $45 MLN OVER AN ABOUT TWO-YEAR EVALUATION PERIOD; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 07/05/2018 – Sarepta and Invitae Expand Partnership to Advance Clinical Research in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 03/05/2018 – $SRPT Partnership & Buy-out option with Myonexus for $60M upfront + $45M milestone Gene Therapy for Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies (LGMD); 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30B and $463.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 1.85M shares to 5.13M shares, valued at $196.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08 million and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 85,000 shares to 310,000 shares, valued at $38.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 600,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

