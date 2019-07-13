Prime Capital Management Company LTD Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Trimmed by $89.73 Million as Stock Rose; Financial Counselors Has Cut Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $377,996 as Market Valuation Rose

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 7,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 414,258 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37 million, down from 421,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Aeon, Japan’s biggest retailer by sales, will join forces with an Alibaba-backed technology company to develop models for stores in China powered by artificial intelligence. The Japanese group operates about 430 supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations in China; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30B and $463.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 1.85 million shares to 5.13 million shares, valued at $196.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 37.40 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,114 shares to 151,626 shares, valued at $18.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Letko Brosseau And Associates has 1.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.10 million shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Incorporated Wi has invested 3.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amg Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 35,749 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. St Johns Investment Co Limited Liability Corp invested in 26,004 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Moreover, Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated has 0.99% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 301,314 shares. Psagot House Ltd invested in 429,605 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Dearborn Ltd Liability has 23,867 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Communications has invested 2.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Invest Serv holds 0.18% or 7,652 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 609,115 shares. Altrinsic Global Advsr Limited Co owns 28,040 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Inc has 0.34% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14,239 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Inc has 332,695 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Blb&B Limited, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 214,149 shares.