Prime Capital Management Company LTD Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Cut by $18.79 Million; Partnervest Advisory Services Upped Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $327,484

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 111,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 654,596 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.92 million, down from 765,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $178.24. About 12.36M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 14/03/2018 – Hangzhou may build road for autonomous-driving cars, sources say; may benefit Alibaba, Geely; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91)

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 2,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,295 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 5,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 6.80 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 35,078 are held by Kidder Stephen W. Moreover, Proffitt & Goodson has 0.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,009 shares. Howard Cap owns 207,590 shares. Telos Cap Mngmt reported 1.66% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 26,745 were reported by Fragasso. Earnest Prns Limited stated it has 196,782 shares. Chevy Chase Tru holds 1.28% or 2.21 million shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust, a California-based fund reported 282,973 shares. Girard Prtn Limited reported 80,345 shares stake. Sun Life Finance stated it has 8,940 shares. Johnson Fincl Group Inc Incorporated reported 8,560 shares. Capwealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 63,349 shares. Main Street Rech Lc reported 4,573 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Haverford Trust holds 949,877 shares. 9,023 were reported by Assetmark.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $252.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 98,541 shares to 1,459 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advisorshares Tr (VEGA) by 12,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,926 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.20B for 36.52 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30B and $437.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 261,472 shares to 5.39M shares, valued at $193.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

