Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Trimmed Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Market Value Declined; Real Estate Management Services Has Lowered Its Hcp (HCP) Position by $4.26 Million as Stock Rose

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. (HCP) by 31.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 137,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 299,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, down from 436,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 2.39M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12M shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30B and $463.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 1.85M shares to 5.13 million shares, valued at $196.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

