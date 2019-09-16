Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Trimmed Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding; Sandridge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) Has 0.89 Sentiment

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 14.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 111,167 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Prime Capital Management Company Ltd holds 654,596 shares with $110.92M value, down from 765,763 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $458.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $176.21. About 8.25M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba injects pharmacy assets into healthcare unit in $1.4 bln deal; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video)

Sandridge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.31, from 2.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 8 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 9 sold and decreased stock positions in Sandridge Mississippian Trust II. The hedge funds in our database now own: 389,598 shares, up from 337,429 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sandridge Mississippian Trust II in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 3 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.11 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $229.10’s average target is 30.02% above currents $176.21 stock price. Alibaba had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 7. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 6 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $196 target. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, May 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Wednesday, June 19. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in SandRidge Mississippian Trust II for 99,594 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 129,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 14,526 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

The stock increased 4.16% or $0.0223 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5583. About 277,165 shares traded or 132.66% up from the average. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) has declined 54.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SDR News: 04/04/2018 – Icahn Nominating Sandridge Board Slate to Seek Strategic Options; 26/04/2018 – SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Announces Quarterly Distribution; 26/04/2018 – SandRidge Mississippian Trust Il Announces Quarterly Distribution; 11/05/2018 – Icahn Files SandRidge Nominees, SunEdison’s Legacy: Energy Wrap; 19/03/2018 – SandRidge Rejects Midstates’ Unsolicited Takeover Offer; 19/03/2018 – SandRidge rebuffs Midstates’ offer, launches strategic review; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Nominates Directors to Replace Entire SandRidge Board; 09/03/2018 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 09/03/2018 – SandRidge Mississippian Trust Il Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 20/03/2018 – SandRidge Says It’s in Play After Rejecting Midstates’ Offer

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties. The company has market cap of $27.76 million. The Company’s properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber, Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas. It has a 3.26 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s properties consisted of royalty interests in initial wells and 173 additional wells.