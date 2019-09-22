Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Lowered Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $18.79 Million; Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Upped Stake

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 111,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 654,596 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.92M, down from 765,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 24.20M shares traded or 51.06% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 18.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 2,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 14,871 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93M, up from 12,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $286.36. About 2.56 million shares traded or 29.06% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Addenda stated it has 21,032 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Garrison Bradford Assoc holds 5.72% or 18,515 shares in its portfolio. Community Service Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.33% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Highlander Capital Mngmt Lc owns 6,272 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial Assoc Incorporated reported 3,024 shares. Condor Capital Management holds 0.19% or 4,690 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0.09% or 5,149 shares. 5,457 are held by Savant Ltd Liability Corporation. Capital Inv Advsr Ltd Llc owns 2,963 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt owns 10,198 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Assoc invested 0.06% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Eqis Cap Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Peregrine Asset Advisers invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 16,310 shares to 33,451 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 5,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,742 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

