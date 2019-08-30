Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Lowered Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Share Value Declined; As Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined, Motco Boosted Position by $671,510

Motco increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 12,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 122,903 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63M, up from 110,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $60.95. About 2.42 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $439.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $174.27. About 5.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30B and $463.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 1.85M shares to 5.13M shares, valued at $196.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Europacific Growth Fd F3 by 14,765 shares to 122,316 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,079 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Inst (ABEMX).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

