Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Decreased Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $18.79 Million as Stock Price Declined; Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Stock Rose While Southport Management Has Trimmed Holding by $147.63 Million

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 111,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 654,596 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.92 million, down from 765,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 11.66M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27B, down from 33,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 250,161 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 04/05/2018 – CQP 1Q REV. $1.59B; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT $2.20 – $2.30; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $1,593 MLN VS $891 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q Rev $1.59B; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 3 Big Reasons to Stick With BABA Stock During This Chop – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: Cheap Beyond Doubt – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: Kaola Acquisition Enhances Market Leadership – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba (BABA) Analyst Day a Possible Catalyst – KeyBanc – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.20 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30B and $437.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 261,472 shares to 5.39 million shares, valued at $193.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cheniere Partners Announces Pricing of $1.1 Billion Senior Notes Due 2026 – Business Wire” on September 06, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Cheniere Energy to acquire remainder of MLP holding company – Houston Business Journal” published on June 19, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Enbridge completes acquisitions of remaining Houston-based MLP operations – Houston Business Journal” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Enbridge completes $3.3B acquisition of Spectra MLP – Houston Business Journal” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Partners Announces Offering of $1.0 Billion Senior Notes Due 2029 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.