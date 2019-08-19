Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Decreased Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $89.73 Million; Stock Declined; Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Stake Has Increased by Chesley Taft & Associates Llc

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) by 89.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 7,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 14,845 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $812,000, up from 7,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.98. About 441,290 shares traded or 9.51% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94M shares traded or 24.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP 002622.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S BABA.N TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba EVP and co-founder Joseph Tsai warned that major U.S. industries are already hurting from the tariff standoff

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 38.63 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30B and $463.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 1.85M shares to 5.13 million shares, valued at $196.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio