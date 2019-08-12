Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Decreased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake as Stock Price Declined; As Zynga (ZNGA) Market Valuation Rose, Junto Capital Management LP Has Boosted by $2.18 Million Its Position

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $159.2. About 13.37M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 436,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 8.48 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.18 million, up from 8.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.96. About 10.51 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 06/03/2018 Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 9; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS; 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS FOR GAAP PURPOSES, CO DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT REV IMPACT FROM GRAM GAMES; 02/05/2018 – BNN: Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 30/05/2018 – Zynga On Track to Deliver Results in Line With Original 2Q Guidance; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Mobile Developer Gram Games for $250 Million in Cash; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 725,409 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $56.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30 billion and $463.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 1.85 million shares to 5.13M shares, valued at $196.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 35.22 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

