Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Cut Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $89.73 Million; Havens Advisors Position in U S G (USG) Has Increased as Stock Price Were Volatile

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 140.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 38,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 16/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS ON APRIL 16, DELIVERED LETTER TO BOARD OF USG CORP – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER BERKSHIRE: KNAUF MADE $42/SHR OFFER FOR USG; 16/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS IN LETTER CONTINUES TO DENY OR DELAY RESPONSE TO REQUEST, WILL UNFORTUNATELY HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO COMMENCE ACTION IN COURTS; 26/03/2018 – USG Rejects Buyout Offer But Courting Likely Not Over — 3rd Update; 26/03/2018 – USG BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM KNAUF; 26/04/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF REAFFIRMS $42 CASH-CERTAIN OFFER; 02/05/2018 – USG had in March rejected a $5.9 billion takeover proposal by Knauf, its second-largest shareholder, that valued the wallboard maker at $42 per share; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF SAYS USG CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT HAS TERM OF 2 YRS, HAS SOME STANDSTILL PROVISIONS APPLYING TO KNAUF; 01/05/2018 – USG Board Authorizes Negotiations With Knauf; 17/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG – URGES USG CORP’S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “AGAINST ALL” OF USG CORP’S FOUR NOMINEES TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 9.64M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30B and $463.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 1.85M shares to 5.13M shares, valued at $196.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.