Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Cut Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position as Stock Value Declined; As Electronic Arts (EA) Share Price Declined, Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Boosted Position

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 19,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 173,190 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.70M, up from 154,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.89. About 2.76 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $419.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 27.10 million shares traded or 29.72% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: Transaction Is Expected to Close in Early June; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Stocks to Buy and Keep an Eye on Come Fall – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Electronic Arts: Get In The Game – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Game Over? Not for These 3 Video Game Giants – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After “Apex Legends Season 2″ Disappointment, Is Electronic Arts a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.34% or 341,119 shares. Nomura Inc holds 130,981 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 488,108 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 13,099 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1.62 million shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 20,497 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mgmt Company holds 13,437 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,339 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 625,709 shares. Sei Invests Comm reported 210,761 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP holds 4.21M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Carroll Finance Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 36 are owned by Ftb.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co (NYSE:NFG) by 22,856 shares to 419,026 shares, valued at $25.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 34,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 546,253 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.54 million activity. On Monday, February 11 Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 3,000 shares. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01 million.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 35.62 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30B and $463.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 1.85M shares to 5.13M shares, valued at $196.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Dual-Listing Dilution Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Alibaba Stock Has Plenty of Juice to Rally Higher – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Alibaba Stock Rally Still Has $15 To Go – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Michael Kors Launches On Alibaba’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.