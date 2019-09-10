Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Cut Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Sit Investment Associates Upped Holding in Vermilion Energy (VET) by $373,440

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $173.97. About 7.69M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – NETS SAYS ENTERS DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 44.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 15,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 50,175 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 34,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 873,572 shares traded or 25.33% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q EPS C$0.21; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – INCREASING 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO $430 MLN TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL CAPITAL ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUIRED ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ACQUISITION IS ACCRETIVE ON A FULLY-DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS FOR ALL PERTINENT METRICS; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Cnty CUSD 7, IL A+ GO Rtg On Watch Neg; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Energy Ratings On Watch Positive; 27/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Negotiates Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Arrangement Includes a Reciprocal Break Fee of $40 Million; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO QUARTERLY FFO SHR C$1.29; 17/04/2018 – S&P PLACED VERMILION ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,160 shares to 31,525 shares, valued at $8.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Inc Fd Jf (JFR) by 61,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,512 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Bond Fund Vbf (VBF).

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30 billion and $463.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 1.85M shares to 5.13M shares, valued at $196.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.15B for 35.65 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.