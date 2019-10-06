Prime Capital Management Company LTD Cut Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $18.79 Million; Share Price Declined; Foundation Capital Lowered Its Stake in Lendingclub (LC) by $4.50 Million

Foundation Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lendingclub Corporation (LC) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Capital Llc sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.16% . The institutional investor held 10.13 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.23 million, down from 11.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Capital Llc who had been investing in Lendingclub Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 1.02M shares traded or 44.10% up from the average. LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) has declined 24.97% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical LC News: 25/04/2018 – FTC FILES CONSUMER COMPLAINT AGAINST LENDINGCLUB CORP; 08/05/2018 – LendingClub Sees 2Q Rev $162M-$172M; 09/05/2018 – Hedge Fund Quarz Says LendingClub Could Boost Share Price by 70%; 08/05/2018 – LendingClub Sees 2018 Loss $55M-Loss $70M; 25/04/2018 – LendingClub: Committed to Delivering a Superior Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – FTC CHARGES LENDINGCLUB WITH DECEIVING CONSUMERS; 12/04/2018 – LendingClub Announces Bahman Koohestani as Chief Technology Officer; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1% Position in LendingClub; 25/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Charges Lending Club with Deceiving Consumers; 12/04/2018 – LENDINGCLUB NAMES BAHMAN KOOHESTANI AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd analyzed 111,167 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 654,596 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.92 million, down from 765,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $433.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold LC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 217.21 million shares or 37.21% less from 345.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank has 559,800 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 18.83M shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 89,100 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 238,844 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 18.01M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Principal Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 17,873 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Prudential Finance holds 0% or 23,470 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Ltd has 3,071 shares. Norwest Venture Prtn X Lp holds 83.1% of its portfolio in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) for 12.82 million shares. Moreover, Csat Advisory Lp has 0.06% invested in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) for 48,891 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has 854,110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv owns 0% invested in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) for 2.31 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny has 0.01% invested in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC).

More notable recent LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “LendingClub Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Alexandra Shapiro Joins LendingClub as Chief Marketing Officer – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LendingClub: Inflection Point Ahead, With A Catch – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LendingClub starts platform for sophisticated credit investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. LC’s profit will be $895,009 for 290.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by LendingClub Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Forget The Trade War – Buy Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With Alibaba Stock, the Risks Simply Outweigh the Rewards – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy after the Fed Meeting – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Goldman Sachs Stocks to Buy with Over 20% Upside Potential – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.