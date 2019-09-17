Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP) Investors: Peel Hunt Keeps Add Rating; Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cypress Semiconductor has $23.8500 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $19.68’s average target is -15.75% below currents $23.36 stock price. Cypress Semiconductor had 5 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, June 4. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 30. See Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) latest ratings:

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP) stock Add was reaffirmed at Peel Hunt in a research note revealed to clients on 17 September.

The stock increased 0.89% or GBX 1.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 135.8. About 712,597 shares traded. Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Primary Health Properties PLC is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (??REIT??) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The company has market cap of 1.56 billion GBP. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. It currently has negative earnings.

