Pricesmart (PSMT) Stock Value Rose While Bahl & Gaynor Cut Stake; As Oneok New Com (OKE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Green Square Capital Has Trimmed by $6.23 Million Its Position

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (OKE) by 94.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 90,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 5,249 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367,000, down from 95,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.05. About 1.69 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Pricesmart Inc (PSMT) by 42.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 9,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 12,521 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $738,000, down from 21,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Pricesmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 88,775 shares traded. PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has declined 25.06% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSMT News: 06/04/2018 – PRICESMART INC – MAARTEN JAGER AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE APRIL 24, 2018; 03/04/2018 – PriceSmart Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – PriceSmart Announces February Sales; Provides Guidance on the Preliminary Impact of U.S. Tax Reform; and also announces Earning; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment,; 19/03/2018 – PRICESMART REPORTS PURCHASE OF AEROPOST, NO TERMS; 05/04/2018 – PriceSmart 2Q EPS 47c; 07/05/2018 – PRICESMART APRIL WAREHOUSE CLUBS COMP SALES UP 1.9%; 05/04/2018 – PRICESMART INC – NET IMPACT TO EARNINGS IN QTR RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM WAS ABOUT $0.42/SHR; 21/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC – ACQUIRED LAND IN PANAMA AND DOMINICAN REPUBLIC UPON WHICH COMPANY PLANS TO CONSTRUCT NEW WAREHOUSE CLUBS

Since July 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.71 million activity.

Analysts await PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 26.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PSMT’s profit will be $15.88M for 28.50 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by PriceSmart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold PSMT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 21.32 million shares or 4.94% less from 22.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 37,464 shares. Edgepoint invested in 3.47M shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated reported 0% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). 7,390 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership. Brown Advisory has 56,719 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 51,280 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 3,767 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) for 20,301 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Company owns 3,300 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Financial Grp has invested 0% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Capital invested in 0% or 65,314 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership accumulated 4,713 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,312 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0.01% invested in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.01% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 22,406 shares to 50,641 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 18,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 24,587 shares to 78,614 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM) by 3,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc Cl A.