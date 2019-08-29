Pricesmart (PSMT) Stake Maintained by Edgepoint Investment Group Inc; Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Shareholder Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 438,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The hedge fund held 3.80 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.01M, down from 4.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.04. About 59,940 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 27/04/2018 – L&B: LEASE RESTRUCTURE ALLOWS BROOKDALE TO MONETIZE REAL ESTATE; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Loss $457.2M; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 09/05/2018 – WCBS-TV Reports Brookdale Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY Incorporates The Wand® Computer Assisted Anesthesia Tech; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Loss/Shr $2.45; 04/04/2018 – Former Brookdale CEO Bill Sheriff to Rejoin Company as Consultant; 14/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Board of Directors and Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Pricesmart Inc (PSMT) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 485,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 3.47 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.38 million, up from 2.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Pricesmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $60.68. About 3,560 shares traded. PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has declined 25.06% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSMT News: 05/04/2018 – PriceSmart 2Q EPS 47c; 05/04/2018 – PRICESMART 2Q REV. $839.6M; 19/03/2018 – PRICESMART REPORTS PURCHASE OF AEROPOST, NO TERMS; 05/04/2018 – PriceSmart 2Q Rev $839.6M; 21/05/2018 – PRICESMART REPORTS PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS IN PANAMA & DOMINICAN; 07/03/2018 PRICESMART ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY SALES; PROVIDES GUIDANCE ON THE PRELIMINARY IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM; AND ALSO ANNOUNCES EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES FOR SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR…; 07/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC PSMT.O APRIL SALES ROSE 1.6 PCT TO $240.3 MLN; 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart, Inc. Announces New Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – PriceSmart Announces April Sales; and Opening of New Warehouse Club in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart Names Maarten Jager CFO

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.64M shares to 3.45M shares, valued at $390.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 177,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,585 shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold PSMT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 21.32 million shares or 4.94% less from 22.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested 0% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Advisory Services Net Lc accumulated 62 shares or 0% of the stock. Gru One Trading LP holds 0% of its portfolio in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) for 9,551 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 3,767 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 113,133 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 0% invested in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) for 3,340 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies Incorporated reported 0% stake. Guggenheim Ltd has invested 0% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 36,416 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) for 2,400 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 18,520 shares. Regions has 0.02% invested in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Gsa Prns Llp holds 0.04% or 7,390 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) for 35 shares.

Since July 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.71 million activity.

More notable recent PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PriceSmart Earnings: PSMT Stock Plummets as Q3 Profit Slides 25% Y2Y – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: PriceSmart (PSMT) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 9, 2019 : WDFC, PSMT, SLP – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PSMT Shareholder Class Action Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That Approximately 7 Weeks Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Against PriceSmart Inc. â€“ PSMT – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Consider This Before Buying PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) For The 1.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $94,000 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $32,786 were bought by Warren Denise Wilder on Monday, March 4. $61,214 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was bought by BUMSTEAD FRANK M on Monday, June 3.

More notable recent Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookdale adopts corporate governance enhancements – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brookdale Senior Living Q4 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Brookdale Senior Living Announces Nominations of Vicki Freed and Guy Sansone as New Independent Directors – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 245,160 shares to 340,150 shares, valued at $42.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold BKD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 166.67 million shares or 6.41% less from 178.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Management Limited has invested 0.01% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 98,548 shares. Systematic Mngmt Lp invested in 0.04% or 188,570 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 22,970 shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Sg Americas Secs Lc invested in 252,801 shares. Rutabaga Capital Mngmt Ltd Ma owns 1.80M shares. Los Angeles Management Equity reported 256,124 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cortina Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.61% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Hbk Invests Lp reported 91,908 shares stake. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 7.36M shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 1.06 million shares. Sterling Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 48,083 shares.