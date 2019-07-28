Pricesmart (PSMT) Holding Maintained by Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc; As Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Share Price Declined, Greatmark Investment Partners Cut Its Holding

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.12. About 722,584 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Pricesmart Inc (PSMT) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.82 million, up from 450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Pricesmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $61.74. About 93,727 shares traded. PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has declined 33.21% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.64% the S&P500. Some Historical PSMT News: 07/05/2018 – PRICESMART APRIL NET SALES UP 1.6%; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 7.4% Position in PriceSmart; 19/03/2018 – PRICESMART INC – POST DEAL PRICESMART WILL OPERATE AEROPOST FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN MIAMI AS A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY; 21/05/2018 – PriceSmart Announces Property Acquisitions in Panama and the Dominican Republic; 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART FEB. NET SALES INCREASED 6.6% TO $228.9M; 07/03/2018 PRICESMART ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY SALES; PROVIDES GUIDANCE ON THE PRELIMINARY IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM; AND ALSO ANNOUNCES EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES FOR SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR…; 21/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC – ACQUIRED LAND IN PANAMA AND DOMINICAN REPUBLIC UPON WHICH COMPANY PLANS TO CONSTRUCT NEW WAREHOUSE CLUBS; 05/04/2018 – PriceSmart 2Q Rev $839.6M; 06/04/2018 – PRICESMART INC – MAARTEN JAGER AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE APRIL 24, 2018; 07/03/2018 – PriceSmart Announces February Sales; Provides Guidance on the Preliminary Impact of U.S. Tax Reform; and also announces Earning

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 250 shares to 700 shares, valued at $164.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Truck Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350 shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Int’l (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.77 million activity. Shares for $610,976 were sold by PRICE ROBERT E. 592 shares were sold by LYNN MITCHELL G, worth $36,059 on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold PSMT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 21.32 million shares or 4.94% less from 22.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 56,719 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Pnc Fincl Services Group Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,479 shares. 6,450 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Millennium Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 101,145 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Engineers Gate Manager LP has 14,088 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). 153,804 were reported by Bankshares Of New York Mellon. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 59,629 shares. Raymond James And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) for 100,964 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc reported 6,820 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Liability Co reported 3,598 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 0.01% or 12,521 shares.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 117,519 shares to 118,319 shares, valued at $9.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 7,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (NYSE:WHR).

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $340.48 million for 13.29 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.22% negative EPS growth.