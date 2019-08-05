Pricesmart (PSMT) Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Boosted Its Position; Anadarko Pete (APC) Market Valuation Rose While Caymus Capital Partners LP Lifted Holding

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Pricesmart Inc (PSMT) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 485,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 3.47M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.38 million, up from 2.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Pricesmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $58.58. About 124,085 shares traded. PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has declined 25.06% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSMT News: 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more; 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART FEB. COMP WAREHOUSE SALES INCREASED 4.4%; 21/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC – BOTH WAREHOUSE CLUBS ARE CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO OPEN IN SPRING OF 2019; 06/04/2018 – PRICESMART INC – JAGER WILL REPLACE JOHN M. HEFFNER; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment,; 03/04/2018 – PriceSmart Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart Comparable Net Warehouse Club March Sales Rose 3.5%; 19/03/2018 – PRICESMART REPORTS PURCHASE OF AEROPOST,; 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart Names Maarten Jager CFO; 05/04/2018 – PriceSmart 2Q Rev $839.6M

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 127.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 680,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.18M, up from 532,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.76. About 7.30 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold PSMT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 21.32 million shares or 4.94% less from 22.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street accumulated 493,218 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 160,584 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% or 56,212 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 13,737 shares. Edgepoint Investment Gp accumulated 3.47M shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 0.01% or 4,530 shares. 2,400 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 57,396 shares. Raymond James Associate invested 0.01% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Gam Holdg Ag reported 18,771 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 113,133 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 1,901 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc, Arizona-based fund reported 2,815 shares. Moreover, London Co Of Virginia has 0.16% invested in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) for 313,120 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,518 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since July 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.71 million activity.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 70,000 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $107.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 2.88 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 16 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Carlson Cap Limited Partnership has 0.4% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Korea Inv reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.39% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). First Manhattan has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 15,547 shares. 226,500 were reported by Guinness Asset Mngmt. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.09% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 206,269 were reported by Amer Int Gp Incorporated. Piedmont Inv has invested 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 6,370 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd, a Washington-based fund reported 32,500 shares. Raymond James & Associates has 1.42M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 120,129 shares.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 244,200 shares to 217,082 shares, valued at $15.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 215,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.