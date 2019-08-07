PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES)

Both PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) and Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) are Discount Variety Stores companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PriceSmart Inc. 59 0.55 N/A 2.22 27.48 Tuesday Morning Corporation 2 0.07 N/A -0.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of PriceSmart Inc. and Tuesday Morning Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PriceSmart Inc. and Tuesday Morning Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PriceSmart Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 5.3% Tuesday Morning Corporation 0.00% -4.7% -2.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.03 beta indicates that PriceSmart Inc. is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Tuesday Morning Corporation’s 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PriceSmart Inc. are 1.3 and 0.4. Competitively, Tuesday Morning Corporation has 2 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tuesday Morning Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PriceSmart Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PriceSmart Inc. and Tuesday Morning Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PriceSmart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tuesday Morning Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Tuesday Morning Corporation is $2.4, which is potential 56.98% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PriceSmart Inc. and Tuesday Morning Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.1% and 67.6%. PriceSmart Inc.’s share held by insiders are 15.2%. Competitively, Tuesday Morning Corporation has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PriceSmart Inc. -2.2% 19.96% 2.47% -2.87% -25.06% 3.21% Tuesday Morning Corporation -0.61% -1.8% -26.46% -8.89% -44.41% -3.53%

For the past year PriceSmart Inc. has 3.21% stronger performance while Tuesday Morning Corporation has -3.53% weaker performance.

Summary

PriceSmart Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Tuesday Morning Corporation.

PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, Caribbean, and Colombia. The companyÂ’s warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of October 6, 2017, it operated 40 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Costa Rica and Colombia; 5 in Panama; 4 in Trinidad; 3 each in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic; 2 in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands. PriceSmart, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as a retailer of upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods, and gifts in the United States. The company offers various products, such as home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, and seasonal dÃ©cor. It operates approximately 720 stores in 40 states. Tuesday Morning Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.