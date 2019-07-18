PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) and Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) have been rivals in the Discount Variety Stores for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PriceSmart Inc. 59 0.59 N/A 2.39 23.04 Dollar Tree Inc. 102 1.13 N/A -6.68 0.00

Demonstrates PriceSmart Inc. and Dollar Tree Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) and Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PriceSmart Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 6% Dollar Tree Inc. 0.00% -22.3% -10.2%

Volatility and Risk

PriceSmart Inc.’s 0.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Dollar Tree Inc. has beta of 0.47 which is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PriceSmart Inc. Its rival Dollar Tree Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 0.4 respectively. Dollar Tree Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PriceSmart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for PriceSmart Inc. and Dollar Tree Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PriceSmart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dollar Tree Inc. 0 4 9 2.69

On the other hand, Dollar Tree Inc.’s potential downside is -0.78% and its consensus price target is $108.86.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.9% of PriceSmart Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.5% of Dollar Tree Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 15.9% of PriceSmart Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Dollar Tree Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PriceSmart Inc. -5.54% -11.98% -9.52% -20.11% -33.21% -6.77% Dollar Tree Inc. -5.57% -6.19% 1.66% 16% 5.63% 10.94%

For the past year PriceSmart Inc. had bearish trend while Dollar Tree Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Dollar Tree Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors PriceSmart Inc.

PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, Caribbean, and Colombia. The companyÂ’s warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of October 6, 2017, it operated 40 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Costa Rica and Colombia; 5 in Panama; 4 in Trinidad; 3 each in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic; 2 in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands. PriceSmart, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise. This segment operates 6,650 stores under the Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, as well as 11 distribution centers in the United States and 2 in Canada, and a store support center in Chesapeake, Virginia. The Family Dollar segment operates general merchandise discount retail stores that offer consumable merchandise, which comprise food, tobacco, health and beauty aids, household chemicals, paper products, hardware and automotive supplies, diapers, batteries, and pet food and supplies; and home products, including housewares, home dÃ©cor, and giftware, as well as domestics, such as comforters, sheets, and towels. It also provides apparel and accessories merchandise comprising clothing, fashion accessories, and shoes; and seasonal and electronics merchandise, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise, as well as personal electronics that comprise pre-paid cellular phones and services, stationery and school supplies, and toys. This segment operates 8,185 stores under the Family Dollar brand, 11 distribution centers, and a store support center in Matthews, North Carolina. Dollar Tree, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia.