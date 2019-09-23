PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Reaches $71.62 After 3.00% Up Move; Shannon River Fund Management Has Upped By $4.32 Million Its Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stake

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) stake by 10.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shannon River Fund Management Llc acquired 42,741 shares as Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)’s stock declined 2.68%. The Shannon River Fund Management Llc holds 451,166 shares with $45.74M value, up from 408,425 last quarter. Guidewire Software Inc now has $8.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $108.84. About 133,021 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51

The stock of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 18.69% or $11.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.62. About 992,040 shares traded or 492.08% up from the average. PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has declined 25.06% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSMT News: 07/05/2018 – PriceSmart Announces April Sales; and Opening of New Warehouse Club in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more; 23/05/2018 – PriceSmart Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – PriceSmart 2Q EPS 47c; 21/05/2018 – PriceSmart Announces Property Acquisitions in Panama and the Dominican Republic; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment,; 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart Comparable Net Warehouse Club March Sales Rose 3.5%; 21/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC – BOTH WAREHOUSE CLUBS ARE CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO OPEN IN SPRING OF 2019; 06/04/2018 – PRICESMART – FOR FOUR WEEKS ENDED APRIL 1, 2018, COMPARABLE NET WAREHOUSE CLUB SALES FOR 40 WAREHOUSE CLUBS INCREASED 3.5%; 07/03/2018 – PriceSmart Feb. Sales Up 6.6% to $228.9 MillionThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $2.19 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $73.77 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PSMT worth $65.61 million more.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold PriceSmart, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 22.46 million shares or 5.36% more from 21.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 173,575 shares. Manufacturers Life The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,386 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1.30 million shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 7,290 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) for 9,742 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 235,470 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Com owns 143,108 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 1.51M shares. 44,403 were accumulated by D E Shaw &. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 36,988 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alabama-based Regions has invested 0.02% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Ameriprise stated it has 0% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) for 51,413 shares.

Since July 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.94 million activity. On Monday, July 1 the insider Price Philanthropies Foundation sold $510,402.

PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, Caribbean, and Colombia. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. The companyÂ’s warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. It has a 30.52 P/E ratio. As of October 6, 2017, it operated 40 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Costa Rica and Colombia; 5 in Panama; 4 in Trinidad; 3 each in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic; 2 in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 47,395 shares. 392,427 are owned by Mirae Asset Invests Limited. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 805,573 shares. Etrade Capital Management Limited, New York-based fund reported 15,817 shares. Alps holds 0.01% or 7,156 shares in its portfolio. Scholtz Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.85% or 13,014 shares. Regal Investment Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 86,171 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Nikko Asset Americas reported 595,711 shares. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Glynn Mgmt Limited Liability holds 16,940 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin reported 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Franklin Res stated it has 1.85 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank & Trust, Switzerland-based fund reported 150,718 shares. Shell Asset Management Comm has 9,344 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

