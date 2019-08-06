PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) is a company in the Discount Variety Stores industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.1% of PriceSmart Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.71% of all Discount Variety Stores’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand PriceSmart Inc. has 15.2% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 2.63% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have PriceSmart Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PriceSmart Inc. 0.00% 8.70% 5.30% Industry Average 3.80% 38.74% 8.13%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares PriceSmart Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PriceSmart Inc. N/A 59 27.48 Industry Average 1.91B 50.18B 26.60

PriceSmart Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio PriceSmart Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for PriceSmart Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PriceSmart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.33 7.38 2.57

The peers have a potential upside of 16.54%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PriceSmart Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PriceSmart Inc. -2.2% 19.96% 2.47% -2.87% -25.06% 3.21% Industry Average 0.00% 10.13% 9.03% 14.99% 21.04% 20.36%

For the past year PriceSmart Inc. has weaker performance than PriceSmart Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

PriceSmart Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, PriceSmart Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.22 and has 0.26 Quick Ratio. PriceSmart Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PriceSmart Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

PriceSmart Inc. has a beta of 1.03 and its 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, PriceSmart Inc.’s peers are 7.18% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.93 beta.

Dividends

PriceSmart Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PriceSmart Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, Caribbean, and Colombia. The companyÂ’s warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of October 6, 2017, it operated 40 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Costa Rica and Colombia; 5 in Panama; 4 in Trinidad; 3 each in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic; 2 in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands. PriceSmart, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.