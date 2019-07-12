PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) is a company in the Discount Variety Stores industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PriceSmart Inc. has 84.9% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 75.58% institutional ownership for its peers. 15.9% of PriceSmart Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.51% of all Discount Variety Stores companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have PriceSmart Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PriceSmart Inc. 0.00% 9.90% 6.00% Industry Average 3.90% 43.64% 8.89%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares PriceSmart Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PriceSmart Inc. N/A 59 23.04 Industry Average 1.71B 43.76B 26.58

PriceSmart Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio PriceSmart Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for PriceSmart Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PriceSmart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.33 7.38 2.57

The peers have a potential upside of 25.45%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PriceSmart Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PriceSmart Inc. -5.54% -11.98% -9.52% -20.11% -33.21% -6.77% Industry Average 1.38% 2.52% 7.19% 6.86% 22.69% 15.38%

For the past year PriceSmart Inc. has -6.77% weaker performance while PriceSmart Inc.’s competitors have 15.38% stronger performance.

Liquidity

PriceSmart Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, PriceSmart Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.46 and has 0.30 Quick Ratio. PriceSmart Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PriceSmart Inc.

Risk & Volatility

PriceSmart Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.87. Competitively, PriceSmart Inc.’s peers are 13.64% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Dividends

PriceSmart Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PriceSmart Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, Caribbean, and Colombia. The companyÂ’s warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of October 6, 2017, it operated 40 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Costa Rica and Colombia; 5 in Panama; 4 in Trinidad; 3 each in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic; 2 in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands. PriceSmart, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.