Price T Rowe Group (TROW) Stake Has Boosted by Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd; Stepan Co (SCL) Holder Mackay Shields Has Boosted Its Position by $730,800 as Stock Rose

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW) by 327.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 7,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 2,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Price T Rowe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $109.75. About 636,168 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 2.6% Position in Zogenix; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Head of Fixed Income Ted Wiese to Step Down at Year-End; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE 1Q NET REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.28B; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Largest shareholder T. Rowe Price seeks govt role in India’s UTI MF board issues – Business Standard; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.3% Position in Madrigal Pharma; 08/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price and Symphony Partner to Define Compliant Audio, Video and Screen-Sharing Features for Financial Firms; 23/04/2018 – T. Rowe Price Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 QUALCOMM HOLDER T. ROWE PRICE SAID TO VOTE BROADCOM SLATE; 11/04/2018 – T Rowe Price March Month-End Assets $1.01 Trillion

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 73.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 8,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 19,900 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $94.59. About 87,119 shares traded or 12.12% up from the average. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”; 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Stepan Announces Appointment Of New VP And Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – FOR FULL YEAR, COMPANY EXPECTS CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE BETWEEN $105 MLN AND $115 MLN; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAD APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL)

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TROW shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 160.80 million shares or 6.36% less from 171.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability reported 15,676 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 15,363 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 8,296 shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 296 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ipswich Mngmt stated it has 10,290 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Central Bank & Trust reported 5,116 shares stake. Lincoln Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,406 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, British Columbia Mgmt Corp has 0.11% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 4,245 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 105,788 shares. Choate Investment Advisors reported 3,635 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares owns 154,337 shares. Cibc Corporation has 0.04% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 43,687 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd accumulated 2,100 shares. 359,438 are held by Principal Financial Gru Incorporated.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 17,719 shares to 29,100 shares, valued at $814,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,400 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $263,597 activity.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $166,776 activity.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (Prn) by 26.24M shares to 4.64 million shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,386 shares, and cut its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).