Price T Rowe Group (TROW) Holder Ipswich Investment Management Co Lifted Its Stake; Centene Del (CNC) Holding Upped by Edgestream Partners Lp

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 169.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 12,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,968 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 7,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 2.49M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW) by 84.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 4,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,290 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 5,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Price T Rowe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $109.71. About 487,221 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 11.91% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 22/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price: “Adulting” Is Harder Without Any Financial Education; 24/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price’s One-Stop Global Fund — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – T. Rowe Price: Gig Economy Workers Pay More Attention To Their Money; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rambus; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Holder T. Rowe Price Said to Have Voted Broadcom Slate; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE – INVESTMENT ADVISORY REVENUES EARNED IN QTR FROM FIRM’S U.S. MUTUAL FUNDS WERE $832.9 MLN, UP 16.1% FROM COMPARABLE 2017 QTR; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE: TED WIESE TO RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price To Close Tampa Operations Center In June 2019; Client Digital Preferences, Firm’s Technology Enhancements And Ope

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 16,463 shares to 34,884 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 12,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,303 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

