Price T Rowe Associates Trimmed Holding in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) as Valuation Rose; Glazer Capital Has Upped Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Position by $921,263 as Stock Rose

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 168,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 2.44M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $254.88 million, down from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $109.49. About 234,583 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 131,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 495,892 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, up from 364,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 342,462 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Quad/Graphics Stock Soared Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quad/Graphics Close To A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Quad/Graphics declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $864.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crescent Acquisition Corp by 61,800 shares to 995,631 shares, valued at $10.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lf Cap Acquisition Corp by 253,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Far Pt Acquisition Corp.

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 High-Forward Dividend Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Camden Property Trust’s (NYSE:CPT) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Camden’s Sun Belt Value Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Camden Property Trust 2017 10-K Highlights – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Is Yielding 3.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

